Sri Lanka's Tea Exports to UAE Rise 3.3% to 18.32 Million Kilograms in 2025

Sri Lanka's tea industry has recorded a notable upswing in exports to the United Arab Emirates, with shipments growing 3.3 percent to reach 18.32 million kilograms in 2025, reinforcing the island nation's position as a dominant supplier of quality tea to one of the world's most competitive beverage markets.

A Strengthening Trade Corridor

The UAE has long served as a critical gateway for Sri Lankan tea, not only as a direct consumer market but also as a re-export hub that channels Ceylon Tea across the broader Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. The latest figures suggest that demand within this corridor continues to trend upward, offering encouraging signals for Sri Lanka's plantation sector, which remains a cornerstone of the national economy.

The 3.3 percent year-on-year increase reflects steady consumer confidence in Ceylon Tea's premium quality and the effectiveness of ongoing trade relationships between Colombo and Abu Dhabi. Industry stakeholders have welcomed the growth as a sign of resilience, particularly given the global economic pressures that have weighed on commodity trade in recent years.

Ceylon Tea's Enduring Appeal

Sri Lanka is consistently ranked among the world's top tea exporters, and its produce is widely regarded for its distinctive flavour profiles and quality standards. The Ceylon Tea brand carries significant recognition in Gulf markets, where consumers demonstrate a strong preference for loose-leaf and premium-grade varieties.

The UAE's diverse and rapidly growing expatriate population, which includes a substantial South Asian community familiar with Ceylon Tea, continues to drive robust retail and hospitality sector demand for Sri Lankan produce.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Economy

Tea exports remain one of Sri Lanka's primary sources of foreign exchange earnings, making performance in key markets such as the UAE especially significant for the country's ongoing economic recovery. Growth in high-value export destinations helps stabilise earnings and supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers employed across the island's tea estates and processing facilities.

Industry officials and government trade representatives are expected to build on this momentum through continued promotional efforts and bilateral trade engagements aimed at further deepening Sri Lanka's foothold in the UAE market throughout the remainder of 2025.