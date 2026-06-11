Sri Lanka Rupee Strengthens as Central Bank Tightens Exporter Dollar Conversion Rules

Currency Gains Ground Following Central Bank Move

The Sri Lankan rupee appreciated on Tuesday after the Central Bank of Sri Lanka moved to tighten the mandatory dollar conversion deadline for exporters, a policy adjustment that injected fresh foreign currency supply into the domestic market and lifted the local currency's value.

What Changed and Why It Matters

The Central Bank reduced the number of days within which exporters are required to convert their foreign currency earnings into rupees. By shortening this conversion window, authorities effectively compelled exporters to bring dollars into the local market sooner than previously required, boosting the supply of greenbacks and easing pressure on the rupee.

This type of intervention is a tool commonly employed by central banks in emerging economies to stabilise exchange rates and ensure adequate foreign currency liquidity in the financial system.

Bond Yields Also Ease

Alongside the currency gains, government bond yields moved lower during the trading session. Falling yields indicate rising demand for government securities, reflecting growing investor confidence in Sri Lanka's economic trajectory as the country continues its gradual recovery following its historic economic crisis.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been working steadily to rebuild its foreign reserves and stabilise its financial markets since the devastating balance-of-payments crisis of 2022. Measures to manage foreign currency flows, including exporter conversion requirements, have been a recurring instrument in the Central Bank's policy toolkit during this recovery phase.

Market analysts and observers will be watching closely to see whether the rupee's gains can be sustained in the coming sessions or whether external pressures, including global dollar strength and import demand, will test the currency's newfound stability.

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