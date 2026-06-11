Seven Years of Silence: Sri Lanka Still Awaits Justice for the Easter Sunday Bombings

A Nation's Grief Remains Unresolved

Seven years have passed since the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, tore through Sri Lanka's churches and luxury hotels, claiming over 260 lives and leaving hundreds more injured. Yet, for the families of victims and survivors, the passage of time has brought little comfort — and even less accountability.

The Attacks That Shook the Island

On that fateful morning, coordinated suicide bombings struck St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, and Zion Church in Batticaloa, along with three prominent Colombo hotels. The attacks, carried out by a local Islamist extremist group with alleged international links, remain one of the deadliest acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka's modern history.

The scale of the carnage shocked not only Sri Lanka but the entire world. Families were shattered, communities were left in mourning, and the country's sense of post-war security was fundamentally shaken.

Justice Still Out of Reach

Despite multiple investigations, parliamentary select committee hearings, and years of legal proceedings, no senior figure has been meaningfully held accountable for either carrying out or failing to prevent the attacks. Crucially, prior intelligence warnings that were reportedly ignored by key officials have never been fully explained in a transparent and public manner.

Victims' families and Catholic Church leaders have repeatedly demanded to know why those warnings went unheeded, and who bears ultimate responsibility for the intelligence failures that preceded the bombings.

The Catholic Church Speaks Out

The Catholic community in Sri Lanka, deeply scarred by the loss of worshippers killed while attending Easter Sunday Mass, has been among the most persistent voices calling for truth and justice. Church leaders have stressed that without genuine accountability, the wounds of that day cannot begin to heal.

For the victims' families, justice is not merely a legal formality — it is a matter of dignity, faith, and the assurance that their loved ones did not die in vain.

Political Will Under Scrutiny

Critics have long argued that successive governments have lacked the political will to pursue a thorough and independent investigation. Questions surrounding high-level negligence, alleged political interference, and the possible suppression of evidence have fuelled deep public distrust in the official process.

With each anniversary, pressure mounts on the current administration to demonstrate a genuine commitment to uncovering the full truth — including the possibility of international involvement in the planning and financing of the attacks.

A Community Still Waiting

For the mothers, fathers, children, and friends of those who perished, April 21 is not simply a date on a calendar. It is a wound that reopens every year, made worse by the absence of answers. Survivors continue to live with physical and psychological trauma, many feeling abandoned by a system that promised justice but has yet to deliver it.

Over 260 people were killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks

Three churches and three hotels were targeted in coordinated bombings

Intelligence agencies had prior warnings that were reportedly not acted upon

No senior official has faced full legal accountability to date

As Sri Lanka marks seven years since that Black Sunday, the call from victims, the Church, and civil society remains unchanged — the country deserves the full truth, and those responsible must face justice. Anything less, advocates warn, leaves the door open for such tragedies to occur again.

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