Sajith Challenges Government Over Judges' Retirement Age Hike Amid Unfilled Court Vacancies

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on the Government to explain the rationale behind its proposal to raise the retirement age of judges, questioning why such a move is being considered when a significant number of judicial vacancies across the country remain unfilled.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Judicial Reform Priorities

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, raised the matter publicly, pressing the Government to justify extending the tenure of sitting judges before addressing the existing shortage of judicial officers in Sri Lanka's court system.

The Opposition Leader's remarks have drawn attention to what critics describe as a misalignment of priorities within the country's judiciary reform agenda. Rather than focusing on recruiting and appointing new judges to fill longstanding vacancies, the Government appears to be moving towards allowing current judges to serve beyond their existing retirement threshold.

Vacancy Crisis in Sri Lanka's Courts

Sri Lanka's judicial system has long grappled with a backlog of cases, a situation worsened by the failure to fill vacant judicial positions in a timely manner. Observers have noted that the shortage of judges places enormous strain on the courts, delaying justice for thousands of citizens across the island.

Premadasa argued that increasing the retirement age without first addressing these vacancies does little to resolve the structural challenges facing the judiciary, and questioned whether the proposal genuinely serves the public interest or other considerations.

Government Yet to Respond

As of the time of reporting, the Government had not issued a formal response to the Opposition Leader's queries. Political analysts expect the matter to be taken up for further debate in Parliament, with the composition and independence of the judiciary likely to remain a sensitive topic in the months ahead.

Premadasa's intervention signals that the main opposition intends to closely scrutinise any legislative or administrative changes affecting the judicial branch, particularly as Sri Lanka continues efforts to strengthen the rule of law and restore public confidence in its institutions.

Related Video