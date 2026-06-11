President Dissanayake Chairs Emergency Talks as Sri Lanka Braces for El Niño Weather Threat

Government Mobilises National Agencies Ahead of Anticipated El Niño Disruptions

Sri Lanka is stepping up preparations to counter the anticipated effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon, with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake personally leading high-level strategy discussions involving key national agencies.

The president convened the talks as meteorological authorities and disaster management officials warned that the cyclical climate pattern could bring significant disruptions to the island nation, including prolonged dry spells, reduced rainfall in critical agricultural zones, and heightened risks to water reservoirs and hydropower generation.

Multi-Agency Response in Motion

Representatives from several government bodies, including those responsible for disaster management, agriculture, irrigation, and public health, participated in the strategy sessions. The meetings were aimed at coordinating a unified national response rather than allowing individual agencies to act in isolation.

Among the key concerns discussed were:

The potential impact on paddy and other crop cultivation during the coming seasons

Stress on drinking water supplies, particularly in drought-prone districts

Reduced capacity at hydropower plants, which could worsen electricity supply challenges

Heightened risk of wildfires in dry zone areas

A Nation Still Recovering Cannot Afford Complacency

Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its way out of a devastating economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years, faces particular vulnerability to climate shocks. Any significant disruption to agriculture or energy supply could place renewed pressure on households and the broader economy.

Officials stressed that early preparation and inter-agency coordination would be critical in minimising the human and economic toll of the expected weather changes.

El Niño, a naturally occurring climate pattern characterised by the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, typically influences weather systems across South Asia, often bringing drier than normal conditions to Sri Lanka during its active phase.

Public Urged to Stay Informed

Authorities are expected to issue further public guidance in the coming weeks as the situation develops. Citizens, particularly those in farming communities and water-scarce regions, are being encouraged to monitor official advisories and take precautionary measures to manage water and agricultural resources prudently.

The government's proactive stance signals a recognition that climate resilience must now sit alongside economic recovery as a national priority.