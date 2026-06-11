Kadugannawa Police Arrest Two Youths Over Viral Road Rage Incident in Mawanella

Two young men have been taken into custody by the Kadugannawa Police following a violent confrontation between a bus and a motorcycle that was captured on video and widely shared across social media platforms.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, with the two suspects aged 20 and 25 respectively. The incident, which took place in the Mawanella area, drew significant public attention after footage of the clash circulated online, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

Incident Triggers Public Outcry

The video, which went viral within hours of being posted, depicted a heated altercation between those aboard a bus and riders of a motorcycle. The footage sparked widespread condemnation from members of the public, who called on police to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Responding to the public pressure and following their own investigation, officers from the Kadugannawa Police Division traced and arrested the two suspects in connection with the violent episode.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains active. The two individuals are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

Road rage incidents captured on video have increasingly become a concern in Sri Lanka, with law enforcement agencies urging members of the public to report such incidents and to avoid retaliatory behaviour on public roads.