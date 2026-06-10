Sri Lanka Raises Maximum Retail Prices on Locally Bottled and Packaged Water

Sri Lankan consumers will now pay more for locally packaged and bottled water following a decision by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to revise the maximum retail prices (MRP) upward, effective immediately.

The CAA issued a fresh gazette notification formalising the price increases, which apply to locally manufactured and packaged drinking water products available across the island. The revision marks a notable shift in the cost of one of the most widely consumed everyday essentials in the country.

What the Price Revision Means for Consumers

The updated maximum retail prices set a new ceiling on what retailers are legally permitted to charge customers for locally bottled water. Consumers purchasing water at supermarkets, convenience stores, and roadside outlets will notice the difference at the point of sale from today onwards.

The Consumer Affairs Authority, which is responsible for regulating the prices of essential goods and protecting consumer interests, oversees such revisions to ensure that pricing remains within officially sanctioned limits, even as those limits are adjusted.

Background

Bottled water is considered a staple commodity in Sri Lanka, particularly in urban areas and during periods of high demand such as the dry season and public holidays. Any adjustment to its pricing is closely watched by both households and small businesses that depend on packaged water for daily use.

The authority periodically reviews maximum retail prices across a range of consumer goods in response to shifts in production costs, supply chain pressures, and broader economic conditions.

Consumers are advised to check product labels and retail price displays to ensure they are not being charged above the newly gazetted maximum retail prices. Any violations can be reported to the Consumer Affairs Authority for investigation and enforcement action.

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