Sri Lanka Among 10 Nations Approved for Domestic Worker Recruitment to Kuwait as Ban Takes Effect

Kuwait has moved to significantly restrict the recruitment of domestic workers from abroad, limiting approvals to just 10 countries — with Sri Lanka securing a place on the permitted list amid a broader ban covering 27 other nations.

A Major Shift in Kuwait's Labour Recruitment Policy

The Gulf state's decision marks a sweeping change to how it manages the inflow of household workers, effectively shutting the door on a large number of labour-sending countries while channelling recruitment through a tightly controlled group of approved sources. The move is expected to have considerable implications for both worker-sending nations and Kuwaiti households dependent on domestic staff.

Sri Lanka's inclusion on the approved list is seen as a significant development for the island nation, which has long relied on overseas employment — particularly in Gulf Cooperation Council countries — as a vital source of foreign remittances and economic relief for thousands of families.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Workers

With 27 countries now barred from sending domestic workers to Kuwait, competition among the remaining approved nations is likely to intensify. Sri Lanka's continued access to the Kuwaiti labour market offers a measure of economic security at a time when the country is still navigating its path to financial recovery.

Domestic workers, including housemaids, caregivers, and household support staff, represent a substantial segment of Sri Lanka's overseas workforce. Remittances sent home by these workers contribute meaningfully to household incomes and national foreign exchange reserves.

Regional Context

Kuwait's decision reflects a growing trend among Gulf nations to regulate and standardise domestic worker recruitment, often in response to concerns over worker welfare, recruitment malpractice, and bilateral diplomatic considerations. Countries that have faced disputes with Kuwait over labour issues or failed to meet regulatory standards are believed to be among those excluded.

Only 10 countries have been granted approval to recruit domestic workers to Kuwait

Sri Lanka is confirmed as one of the approved nations

27 countries have been banned from domestic worker recruitment to Kuwait

Sri Lankan authorities and labour bureaus are expected to work closely with Kuwaiti counterparts to ensure recruitment processes remain compliant and that workers are afforded adequate protections under the arrangement.

The development will be closely watched by labour advocacy groups in Sri Lanka, who have in the past raised concerns about the welfare of domestic workers employed in Gulf households. With Kuwait now operating a more restricted and structured recruitment framework, there are hopes that oversight and accountability may improve for Sri Lankan workers in the country.

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