Sri Lanka Accuses Former Spy Chief of Directing 2019 Easter Sunday Bombings That Claimed 279 Lives

Sri Lankan authorities have made a stunning accusation, alleging that the country's former intelligence chief directly orchestrated the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, a series of coordinated attacks that killed 279 people and left hundreds more injured.

A Devastating Day Revisited

The April 21, 2019 attacks remain the deadliest act of terrorism in Sri Lanka's modern history. Suicide bombers simultaneously targeted three luxury hotels and three churches across the island on Easter Sunday, sending shockwaves through the nation and drawing international condemnation. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attacks, though questions surrounding local coordination and possible state complicity have persisted ever since.

Allegations Against the Former Spy Chief

In a significant development, Sri Lankan authorities have now formally alleged that the former intelligence chief played a direct role in directing the bombings. The accusation represents a dramatic escalation in the long-running investigation into the attacks and raises deeply troubling questions about the extent to which elements within the state apparatus may have had prior knowledge of or involvement in the carnage.

The allegation suggests that the tragedy, which devastated families and shattered Sri Lanka's sense of security, may have involved complicity at the highest levels of the country's intelligence community.

Years of Unanswered Questions

Survivors, victims' families, and civil society groups have long demanded accountability and transparency regarding the Easter Sunday attacks. Investigations over the years have repeatedly pointed to intelligence failures, with evidence suggesting that warnings about potential attacks were either ignored or suppressed in the weeks leading up to that fateful day.

279 people were killed in the coordinated bombings

Three churches and three hotels were targeted simultaneously

The attacks occurred on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019

Hundreds of additional victims suffered serious injuries

Calls for Justice Renewed

The latest accusations are expected to reignite public calls for a thorough and independent investigation into the bombings. Victims' families, who have waited years for meaningful justice, will be watching closely as proceedings unfold. Sri Lanka's government faces mounting pressure to ensure that those responsible — regardless of their former positions or political connections — are held fully accountable under the law.

The Easter Sunday bombings remain an open wound for Sri Lanka, and any credible evidence pointing to high-level involvement must be pursued with the full force of the justice system.

As the case develops, it is likely to have far-reaching implications not only for Sri Lanka's judiciary but also for the country's broader efforts to rebuild trust between its citizens and the institutions meant to protect them.

Related Video