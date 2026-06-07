Sri Lanka's Worker Remittances Surge 32% to US$847 Million in May 2026

Sri Lanka's worker remittances recorded a significant jump in May 2026, rising 32 percent year-on-year to reach US$847 million, underscoring the continued importance of overseas workers to the island nation's economic recovery.

Strong Growth in Overseas Worker Earnings

The latest figures highlight a robust upward trend in money sent home by Sri Lankan expatriates and migrant workers stationed across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and beyond. The 32 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year reflects both a growing diaspora workforce and improved formal remittance channels being utilised by overseas Sri Lankans.

Worker remittances have long served as a critical pillar of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings, helping to stabilise the country's external accounts following the severe economic crisis that gripped the nation in recent years.

A Lifeline for the Economy

The steady inflow of remittance dollars has played a vital role in bolstering Sri Lanka's foreign reserves, easing pressure on the rupee, and supporting household incomes across the country. Economists have repeatedly pointed to remittances as one of the most reliable sources of foreign currency for the Sri Lankan economy.

The May 2026 figure of US$847 million marks one of the stronger monthly performances in recent times, signalling that confidence among overseas workers in using official banking and financial channels remains high.

Positive Signal for Recovery

The data is likely to be welcomed by policymakers and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as sustained remittance growth contributes directly to external sector stability — a key benchmark being monitored under the country's ongoing economic reform programme.

Analysts note that continued efforts to incentivise remittances through competitive exchange rates and reduced transfer fees have helped channel more funds through formal routes, boosting the officially recorded figures.

With remittance inflows maintaining strong momentum through mid-2026, Sri Lanka's foreign exchange position is expected to remain on a relatively stable footing in the months ahead.