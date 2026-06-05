US Proposes 12.5% Tariff on Sri Lankan Goods in Fresh Blow to Island's Struggling Economy

Sri Lanka's fragile economic recovery faces a new and significant challenge after the United States proposed a 12.5% tariff on goods imported from the island nation, raising alarm among exporters, policymakers and trade analysts across the country.

A Setback for Export-Dependent Industries

The proposed tariff, put forward by Washington, threatens to undermine key Sri Lankan export sectors that rely heavily on access to the lucrative American market. Industries such as apparel, rubber products and spices — which collectively account for a substantial share of the country's foreign exchange earnings — stand to be directly affected should the measure come into force.

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the devastating financial crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its foreign debt for the first time in its history. A reduction in export competitiveness at this stage could slow the momentum of the ongoing recovery programme supported by the International Monetary Fund.

Trade Relations Under Pressure

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most important trading partners, and any increase in import duties on Sri Lankan products would make them less price-competitive on American shelves compared to goods from rival exporting nations. Analysts warn this could lead to a reduction in orders from US buyers, with knock-on consequences for employment and production volumes domestically.

The timing of this proposal is particularly difficult given Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild foreign reserves following the 2022 crisis.

The garment and textile sector, which employs hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankan workers — a significant proportion of whom are women — is considered among the most vulnerable to the proposed tariff adjustment. Manufacturers in the sector have previously expressed concern over the country's ability to compete with lower-cost producers in the region.

Government Response Awaited

It remains to be seen how the Sri Lankan government will respond to the US proposal. Trade officials are expected to explore diplomatic channels and bilateral negotiations in an effort to mitigate the impact or seek an exemption from the proposed duties.

Economic observers have called on Colombo to move swiftly in engaging Washington, stressing that a proactive diplomatic response will be critical to protecting the interests of Sri Lankan exporters and preserving hard-won trade relationships with the United States.

The development comes at a sensitive juncture for Sri Lanka, which is seeking to attract foreign investment, grow its export base and meet the fiscal benchmarks set under its IMF bailout programme. Any erosion of export revenue could complicate those efforts and place additional pressure on the country's balance of payments.