SLT-Mobitel PEO TV Lands Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights for Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan sports fans have reason to celebrate, as SLT-Mobitel PEO TV has secured the exclusive media broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, ensuring that every single match of the world's most-watched sporting event will be available live to audiences across the island.

A Landmark Deal for Sri Lankan Sports Broadcasting

SLT-Mobitel PEO TV, the country's foremost Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service provider and a leading digital entertainment platform, announced the landmark partnership that marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's sports broadcasting landscape. The agreement positions PEO TV as the sole destination for fans wishing to follow the tournament from its opening fixture to the grand final.

What This Means for Football Fans

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be a historic edition of the tournament, expanding to feature 48 participating nations for the first time and hosted across venues in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With PEO TV holding exclusive rights, Sri Lankan viewers will have the opportunity to watch every game live without missing a moment of the action.

For football enthusiasts across the country, this deal removes the uncertainty that has previously surrounded World Cup coverage in Sri Lanka, offering a single, reliable platform through which to follow all the drama, goals, and unforgettable moments the tournament is renowned for delivering.

PEO TV's Growing Role in Sri Lankan Entertainment

As Sri Lanka's pioneering IPTV platform, SLT-Mobitel PEO TV has steadily expanded its portfolio of premium content offerings in recent years. Securing exclusive rights to an event of the FIFA World Cup's magnitude underscores the platform's ambition to become the definitive destination for major live sports in the country.

The announcement is expected to drive significant interest in PEO TV subscriptions in the lead-up to the tournament, with football fans across the island likely to seek access to the platform ahead of kick-off.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place in the summer of 2026, Sri Lankan subscribers will have ample time to get connected to PEO TV's service. The platform is anticipated to roll out further details regarding dedicated broadcast packages, scheduling, and viewing options as the tournament approaches.

For a nation with a passionate and growing football following, the arrival of exclusive World Cup coverage through a local platform represents a major step forward — bringing the beautiful game closer to home than ever before.