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Naveen Dissanayake Calls for Ranil-Sajith Alliance to Build a Powerful Opposition Force

05 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Naveen Dissanayake Calls for Ranil-Sajith Alliance to Build a Powerful Opposition Force

United National Party (UNP) Kandy District Leader and Senior Vice President Naveen Dissanayake has made a bold appeal for the reunification of political forces loyal to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, insisting that a meaningful alternative to the current government can only be built through their combined strength.

A Call for Unity Across Divided Ranks

Dissanayake, a prominent figure within the UNP, expressed his conviction that neither camp alone possesses the full range of qualities necessary to mount an effective political challenge. Speaking publicly on the matter, he painted a vivid picture of what he believes an ideal leadership combination would look like.

The country needs Sajith's body coupled with Ranil's head — that is the kind of formidable force that can truly make a difference.

The colourful remark encapsulates his broader argument: that Premadasa brings strong grassroots appeal and public energy, while Wickremesinghe contributes strategic depth and experienced statesmanship. Together, he contends, the two could form a political force capable of reshaping Sri Lanka's opposition landscape.

Background to the Divide

The rift between the Wickremesinghe and Premadasa factions has been one of the defining features of centre-right politics in Sri Lanka in recent years. Sajith Premadasa broke away from the UNP to establish the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which has since positioned itself as the principal opposition party in Parliament. Wickremesinghe, meanwhile, went on to serve as President following the political upheaval of 2022.

With both men now operating from different political platforms, calls for reconciliation have periodically emerged from within their respective circles, though no concrete steps toward a formal reunion have materialised.

A New Political Direction for Sri Lanka

Dissanayake's appeal appears aimed at signalling that the time for internal rivalries has passed. He argued that the country's current challenges demand a credible and united opposition, and that the continued fragmentation of centre-right forces only serves to entrench the ruling administration.

His comments are likely to reignite debate within both the UNP and the SJB about the prospects — and practicalities — of forging a renewed alliance ahead of future electoral contests.

Political observers will be watching closely to see whether Dissanayake's public intervention prompts any formal response from the leadership of either camp.

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