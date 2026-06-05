Fire Tragedy Exposes Crisis in Sri Lanka's Elder Care System: Only 148 of 455 Homes Are Registered

Deadly Horana Fire Sparks Urgent Questions Over Regulatory Oversight

A devastating fire at an elders' home in Anguruwathota, Horana, which claimed the lives of 12 elderly residents earlier this week, has thrust Sri Lanka's largely unregulated elder care sector into sharp focus, with authorities revealing that only 148 of the country's 455 elders' homes are officially registered.

Minister Reveals Alarming Registration Gap

The disclosure came from the minister responsible for elder affairs, who confirmed that the Anguruwathota facility was among the hundreds of homes operating without proper registration. The revelation has raised serious concerns about the safety standards, oversight mechanisms, and accountability of the majority of elder care facilities across the island.

With more than 300 homes functioning outside the formal regulatory framework, critics and welfare advocates are warning that the Horana tragedy may be far from an isolated incident, but rather a symptom of a much deeper systemic failure.

A Sector Left Largely Unmonitored

Registered elder care homes in Sri Lanka are subject to inspections and must comply with safety and welfare standards set by relevant government authorities. Unregistered facilities, however, operate in a legal grey area, with little to no government oversight regarding fire safety measures, staffing qualifications, or the general living conditions of residents.

455 elder care homes are currently operating across Sri Lanka

Only 148 of those homes are officially registered with authorities

The Anguruwathota home involved in the fatal fire was not among the registered facilities

12 elderly residents lost their lives in the blaze

Calls for Immediate Action

The tragedy has prompted urgent calls from civil society groups, opposition lawmakers, and elder welfare organisations for the government to conduct a nationwide audit of all elder care homes and enforce strict compliance requirements. Many are demanding that unregistered facilities be given a clear deadline to either meet regulatory standards or cease operations.

The lives of our most vulnerable citizens cannot be left to chance. Every single elder care home in this country must be brought under proper supervision without further delay.

Elder care advocates also point to Sri Lanka's rapidly ageing population as a reason why the sector demands greater investment and regulation. Demand for such facilities is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades, making the establishment of a robust regulatory framework all the more critical.

Government Response Awaited

While the minister acknowledged the registration shortfall following the fire, no immediate policy measures or timelines for mandatory compliance have been publicly announced. Families of the deceased and survivors are still awaiting answers, as investigations into the precise cause of the Anguruwathota fire continue.

The tragedy has left the nation grieving and demanding accountability — not just for the twelve lives lost in Horana, but for the thousands of elderly Sri Lankans who may currently be living in similar unregulated conditions across the country.