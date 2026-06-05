Chained Patient Among 13 Dead in Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire, Worker Reveals

Devastating Blaze Claims 13 Lives at Care Facility

A worker at a Sri Lankan nursing home has made a disturbing disclosure following a deadly fire that killed 13 patients — revealing that at least one of the victims had been physically chained inside the facility when the blaze broke out, raising serious questions about the treatment of vulnerable residents.

Worker's Testimony Shocks Nation

The account, provided by a staff member at the nursing home, has sent shockwaves across Sri Lanka and prompted urgent calls for a thorough investigation into the conditions under which patients were being kept. The revelation that a restrained individual was among those who perished has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights advocates and the general public alike.

Authorities are now examining whether the practice of physically restraining patients contributed to the high death toll, as those who were immobilised would have had little to no chance of escaping the rapidly spreading fire.

Questions Over Care Standards and Oversight

The tragedy has cast a harsh spotlight on the regulation and oversight of private nursing homes and care facilities across the island. Critics argue that adequate inspection mechanisms have long been lacking, leaving elderly and mentally ill patients — some of society's most vulnerable members — exposed to potentially dangerous and inhumane conditions.

Thirteen patients lost their lives in the fire.

At least one victim was reported to have been chained at the time of the incident.

A nursing home worker came forward to disclose the conditions inside the facility.

Investigations by local authorities are currently underway.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

Human rights groups are urging the government to launch an immediate and transparent inquiry into the fire and the broader conditions prevailing in similar institutions nationwide. There are growing demands for stricter licensing requirements, regular inspections, and enforceable standards of care for all residential health facilities operating in Sri Lanka.

The use of physical restraints on patients in care facilities raises profound ethical and legal concerns, and the circumstances surrounding this tragedy demand a full and impartial investigation.

The government has yet to make a comprehensive official statement addressing the specific allegation of a chained patient, though investigators are expected to include this element as a central focus of their inquiry. Sri Lankans across the country are watching closely, demanding answers and meaningful reform to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.