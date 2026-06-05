Care Home Owner Arrested After Devastating Fire Claims 12 Lives in Sri Lanka

The owner of a care home in Sri Lanka has been taken into custody following a catastrophic fire that killed at least 12 people, shocking the nation and raising urgent questions about safety standards at such facilities across the island.

Deadly Blaze Tears Through Care Facility

The fire broke out at the residential care home, resulting in the deaths of a dozen occupants who were unable to escape the rapidly spreading flames. The tragedy has prompted an immediate response from authorities, who moved swiftly to detain the facility's owner as investigations into the cause of the disaster got underway.

Owner Taken Into Custody

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the care home owner has been placed in custody as part of the ongoing inquiry. Investigators are expected to examine whether the facility met required fire safety regulations and whether adequate precautions were in place to protect the vulnerable residents housed there.

Concerns Over Care Home Safety Standards

The incident has drawn significant attention to the broader issue of safety oversight at private care homes throughout Sri Lanka. Authorities and community advocates are now calling for a thorough review of existing regulations governing such establishments, particularly those housing elderly or differently-abled individuals who may face difficulties evacuating during emergencies.

At least 12 people were killed in the fire

The care home owner has been arrested and is in custody

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway

Questions are being raised about fire safety compliance at the facility

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through communities across Sri Lanka, with many calling on the government to urgently strengthen enforcement of safety standards at care homes nationwide to prevent any further loss of life.

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