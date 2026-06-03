Eight Female Garment Workers Hospitalised After Smoke Inhalation in Embilipitiya Factory Fire

Eight female workers employed at a garment factory in Embilipitiya were hospitalised this morning after inhaling smoke during a fire that broke out at the manufacturing facility, police confirmed.

Fire Breaks Out at Textile Warehouse

The blaze originated inside a warehouse belonging to the textile factory, situated near the Nonagama Sudupalam area in Embilipitiya. Authorities were alerted promptly as smoke rapidly spread through the facility, affecting workers on the premises.

The eight affected employees were swiftly transported to the Embilipitiya Base Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation. No further details regarding their current medical condition have been made available at this stage.

Firefighters Deployed to Control the Blaze

The Sewanagala fire-fighting unit was dispatched to the scene and worked to bring the flames under control. It remains unclear at this time how extensively the warehouse or its contents were damaged in the incident.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

Police have confirmed that investigations are currently underway to establish the cause of the fire. No official explanation has been provided as yet, and authorities are expected to release further findings as the inquiry progresses.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns surrounding workplace safety standards within the country's garment manufacturing sector, particularly with regard to fire preparedness and emergency response protocols at factory facilities.