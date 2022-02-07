Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

ranjan s in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – No order yet on Ranjan’s release: Prisons Spokesman

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

No order has so far been received over the release of former actor-turned politician and parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, prisons spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

However, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday said that he was hopeful that Ramanayake would be released from prison on Independence Day.

Against this backdrop, a total of 197 prisoners were released today on presidential pardon in view of the 74th Independence Day.

One thought on “LNP – No order yet on Ranjan’s release: Prisons Spokesman

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    February 7, 2022 at 4:25 am
    Permalink

    We all knew very well Ranjan will not be released. Only those who are friends of Rajapakses get pardon. What a country.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *