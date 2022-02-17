LNP – Catholic church requests CID to arrest Maithri

Head of the Colombo Archdiocese’s Social Relations Unit Rev. Fr. Jude Chrishantha requested the CID to question former President Maithripala Sirisena and arrest him if necessary as it is clear that the latter is responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks.

Fr. Chrishantha told journalists that he made this request from the CID when he was testified over a statement which he had made recently. He was summoned after he remarked that the former President should be probed.

The Catholic priest made this remark following a remark made by Minister Prasanna Ratnatunga who had earlier said former President Sirisena is responsible for the Easter Sunday mayhem.

“I told the CID that Minister Ratnatunga should be summoned to CID and obtain a statement from him as well on the allegation that he had made against the former President and then conduct a probe on Mr. Sirisena and arrest him,” Fr. Chrishantha said