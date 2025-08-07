LNP – Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill presented to parliament

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill, which seeks to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, has been presented to the Parliament by the Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara a short while ago.

However, a heated argument arose in Parliament when the opposition pointed out that the bill could not be presented today (August 7) because the required number of days before presentation had not been completed.

On July 31, the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was gazetted. The bill was drafted to revoke special privileges extended to former Presidents and their widows.

Earlier in July, the Cabinet of Minister granted approval to the proposal to gazette and present in Parliament the draft bill formulated to amend the Presidents Entitlements Act (No. 4 of 1986).

In June, the Cabinet granted approval to draft legislation aimed at repealing the Presidents’ Entitlements Act No. 4 of 1986 and the Parliamentary Pensions Law No. 1 of 1977, effectively ending special privileges extended to former Presidents, their widows and former MPs.