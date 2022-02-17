LNP – Close associate of ’Manna Ramesh arrested by STF

A close associate of ‘Manna Ramesh’ was arrested by the STF along with 235 gms of Kerala cannabis, 50 narcotic pills, two swords and over Rs. 100,000 earned through cannabis sale.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested in Ihala Thalduwa, Avissawella on a tip-off received by the organized crimes prevention unit of the STF.

The suspect was handed over to the Avissawella police for legal action.