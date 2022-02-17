LNP – No power supply for payment defaulters: PUCSL Chairman

Customers who are not punctual in settling their monthly electricity bills will have their power supply disconnected, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.

He stated that consumers who receive electricity from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) are yet to settle a whopping Rs.50 billion which still remains in arrears.

Therefore, the PUCSL will issue a directive to the CEB and LECO to inform their consumers to pay their unsettled arrears within three months, including the current month’s bill. If not, a decision would be taken to levy a surcharge or disconnect power supply, Mr. Ratnayake said.

We can’t expect consumers to be polite all the time. If this has to be run smoothly, there should be a discipline, he added.