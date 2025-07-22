LNP – Ex-LTTE member arrested with T-56 firearm in Peliyagoda

A 30-year-old individual has been arrested in Peliyagoda by the Kiribathgoda Police last evening (21), based on a tip-off.

During the arrest, police recovered a T-56 firearm, a magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition, and 5.56 grams of the drug known as ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in the suspect’s possession.

The individual was apprehended while riding a three-wheeler.

The suspect is a former member of the LTTE who was subsequently rehabilitated by the military, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect, a resident of Jaffna, is believed by police to have brought the firearm with the intent to commit a crime.

Further investigations are currently being conducted by the Kiribathgoda Police.