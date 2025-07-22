LNP – Government to remove Rs. 50 tax on fuel after paying off CPC debt: Minister

The government will remove the Rs. 50 tax on fuel after paying off the total debt of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) which has been acquired by the Treasury during the previous government, Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody said today.

He told Parliament that half of the total debt of Rs. 884 billion acquired by the Treasury has been paid by now.

Responding to a question by SJB MP Dayasiri Jayasekara the Minister said the Treasury acquired the CPC debt of Rs 884 billion and imposed a Rs. 50 tax on a litre of fuel to pay off the debt.

“Half of the debt has been paid by now. We will consider removing the Rs. 50 tax on fuel after paying off the debt completely,” he said.