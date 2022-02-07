Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Foreign Minister to undertake two-day visit to India

Tyronne Jayamanne

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris will leave for India on February 6 for a two-day visit, an informed source said.

The source said he would hold talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He will return on February 8.

India and Sri Lanka have had high level exchanges in recent times. India has offered support on four points for Sri Lanka to tide over the current economic crisis. The offer of US $ 500 million credit line is one of them. Besides, a credit line of US 1 billion has been offered to purchase essential food items and pharmaceuticals from India.

