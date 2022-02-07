Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Full vaccination compulsory from April 30, Gazette issued

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

While issuing an extraordinary gazette notification the Health Ministry announced that people should not enter public places without having proof of being fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus from April 30.

The gazette notification was issued by Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The gazette mentioned ‘fully vaccinated’ as a relevant person has obtained the required doses of the relevant vaccination as specified by the Health Services Director-General.

Regulations and guidelines have been published on the official website of the Health Ministry, it said.

The exemption certificate to be issued to persons who have been exempted from the relevant vaccination against the Coronavirus should be specified by guidelines issued by the Proper Authority in respect of the whole of Sri Lanka from time to time, the gazette notification said.

One thought on "LNP – Full vaccination compulsory from April 30, Gazette issued

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    February 7, 2022 at 4:20 am
    Permalink

    Who cares these gazettes. All gazettes are reversing and no body bother even to read it .

    Reply

