LNP – No plans of lockdown despite spike in COVID cases, says Govt.

The government has so far undecided to go for a lockdown despite a sharp increase in the number of COVID positive cases over the last few days.

The government will impose restrictions if needed, said State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana, speaking to media.

However, he said they had no intention of imposing restrictions causing hindrance to people’s day to day lives.

“We advice people not to panic about the surge in COVID cases but comply with precautions according to the guidelines issued by the Health authorities and to take the booster dose,” the State Minister stated.

“It should be said that there is a drastic increase in people who have received their booster dose recently. Accordingly over 300,000 have got their booster dose during the past four days,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of Health Ministry (Medical Services) Dr. G. Wijesuriya said over 90% of the people died due to COVID are are those who had not received the booster shot in recent past.

Dr. Wijesuriya also underscored that though there is a significant increase in children getting infected with the virus, they hardly end up with complications.