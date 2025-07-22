LNP – BOI approves 57 projects, Sri Lanka gets USD 569mn in FDIs in 2025: Dy Minister

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved 57 projects so far this year (2025), according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chaturanga Abeysingha.

Deputy Minister Abeysingha stated that the total value of the approved projects amounts to USD 569 million, and out of that, investments worth USD 507 million have already entered the country.

Deputy Minister Chaturanga Abeysingha also claimed that the figures represent a 101% increase compared to the year 2024.

He said Sri Lanka is transitioning from stability to growth and noted that the government is continuing to make strides in improving the ease of doing business, which enables the influx of foreign direct investments.

With the planned Export Processing Zones (EPZs), designated lands for tourism, and the growing opportunities at the Port City, Sri Lanka is poised to accelerate its growth momentum in the years ahead, Deputy Minister Chaturanga Abeysingha added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Census and Statistics reported that inflation slightly decreased in the month of June.

The department noted that inflation, which stood at 0.6% in May, dropped to 0.3% in June.

Food inflation, which was at 5.9% in May, also decreased to 4.2% in June.