LNP – Three girls missing while bathing in Kumari Ella

Three girls including two sisters of the same family from Jaffna have gone missing while bathing in the Kumari Ella in Thummodara, Hanwella today.

Police said the victims had gone to a relative’s house in Wattala and had gone to bathe in the Kumari Ella.

The girls aged 14, 15 and 29 were swept away by the rising tide while bathing.

Search operations were launched to locate the missing girls, police said.