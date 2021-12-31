Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Three girls missing while bathing in Kumari Ella

Tyronne Jayamanne

Three girls including two sisters of the same family from Jaffna have gone missing while bathing in the Kumari Ella in Thummodara, Hanwella today.

Police said the victims had gone to a relative’s house in Wattala and had gone to bathe in the Kumari Ella.

The girls aged 14, 15 and 29 were swept away by the rising tide while bathing.

Search operations were launched to locate the missing girls, police said.

One thought on "LNP – Three girls missing while bathing in Kumari Ella

  Tyronne Jayamanne
    December 31, 2021 at 10:27 am
    Permalink

    Why don’t they learn from mistakes of others

    Reply

