LNP – Minimum age of sale for tobacco products to be raised to 24

The minimum age of sale, purchasing and promotion of tobacco products will be increased from 21 to 24 next year, Chairman of National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA), Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa said today.

He told the media that the relevant changes would come into effect as they had decided to amend the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol Act in 2022.

“Several other changes will also be made once the Tobacco and Alcohol Act is amended,” he said.

“According to the current act, tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship is prohibited. We hope to prohibit the cross border advertising in relation to tobacco products as well under the new act,” he pointed out.

Moreover, Dr Rajapaksa said they had removed all the advertisements related to tobacco products circulating on the internet including social media.

The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol Act, passed in 2006, is the law governing tobacco control in Sri Lanka.

The comprehensive law includes measures relating to restrictions on smoking in public places; packaging and labeling requirements; tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship; establishment of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol; and offenses and penalties.