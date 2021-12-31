LNP – Pandemic under control in Kandy District: Epidemiologist

Kandy District Epidemiologist Dr. Pasan Jayasinghe said the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kandy District had been brought under control due to the concerted effort of all those concerned.

He told the meeting of the District Coordinating Committee that the death rate of the infected had declined to 30 per day and that the death rate had declined in a large proportion for the last three months when compared to the previous months.

Dr. Jayasinghe pointed out that the spread of the pandemic had been brought under control in a large percentage when compared to other districts.

He said the health authorities were continuing their programmes unabated to save the people from virulent disease and requested the people to strictly adhere to the health guidelines during the festive season. Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage, Chairman of the Committee Wasantha Yapa Bandara and several senior officials were present at the occasion.