LNP – 41 more Omicron cases identified in Sri Lanka

A total of 41 more cases of Omicron COVID variant have been recorded in the country.

According to Director of the Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, a total 45 such cases have been confirmed in their labs at the Sri Jayawardenapura University as of today.

However, he said Sri Lanka had plenty of mitigation measures against Omicron variant.

Dr Jeewandara urged people to get their booster shot as early as possible.

The cases were detected in 176 samples received over the last week. Majority of samples were received from Bandaranaike International Airport while other samples were obtained from Colombo Municipal Council, Mahara and Minuwangoda MOH areas.

All the cases of Omicron were identified from samples received from BIA while other samples belong to Delta variant.

The first patient carrying the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 was identified in Sri Lanka on December 03. The patient was a Sri Lankan citizen who had returned from South Africa on November 24.