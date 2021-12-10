LNP – NOCPCO no more in operation

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) will no longer be in operation as it has been converted to Operation Center for Green Agriculture with effect from today (09).

According to Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the NOCPCO will disintegrate from pandemic related activities.

The NOCPO was established on March 16, 2020 and has been in operation for one and nine months.

“We as a team have been working tirelessly to control a global pandemic in our country as members of a team, led by the President,” the Army Commander underlined.

“Strategies and modalities proposed by this group resulted in effective patient management, contact tracing, quarantining as well as vaccination of our entire population,” he stated.

The Army Chief extended gratitude to the key members of the NOCPCO committee, the experts, doctors, commanders of the three armed forces, Police personnel and media.