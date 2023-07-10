LNP – ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka beats Netherlands in final
Sri Lanka have beaten the Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.
Sri Lanka — who remained unbeaten in the Super Six stage — posted 233 on the scoreboard while batting first. Sahan Arachchige top-scored for the Lankan Tigers scoring 57 off 71 deliveries.
The Netherlands could not stand in front of Sri Lanka’s bowling as they were all-out for just 105 runs. Only three Dutch batters managed to score into double figures.
One thought on “LNP – ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka beats Netherlands in final”
the real test is the actual world cup where we have to perform with the big boys of cricket