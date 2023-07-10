Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka beats Netherlands in final

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Sri Lanka have beaten the Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka — who remained unbeaten in the Super Six stage — posted 233 on the scoreboard while batting first. Sahan Arachchige top-scored for the Lankan Tigers scoring 57 off 71 deliveries.

The Netherlands could not stand in front of Sri Lanka’s bowling as they were all-out for just 105 runs. Only three Dutch batters managed to score into double figures.

One thought on “LNP – ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka beats Netherlands in final

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 10, 2023 at 4:06 am
    the real test is the actual world cup where we have to perform with the big boys of cricket

