LNP – Seven deaths at Kandy Hospital due to alleged fungal infection: Probe underway

The Health Ministry has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the seven deaths allegedly caused due to fungal infection at the Kandy Hospital, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said.

Addressing a news briefing, Dr. Gunawardena said these patients had been treated with peritoneal Dialysis solution, which is an NMRA-approved drug until 2026.

“This is the first instance of this nature. The hospital management has informed us that one death had been caused in January and five had happened in June this year,” he said.

“Accordingly, we have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incidents. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the deaths had been caused due to fungal infection,” Dr. Gunawardena added.

Peritoneal dialysis is a way to remove waste products from the blood. It’s a treatment for kidney failure, a condition where the kidneys can’t filter blood well enough any longer. During peritoneal dialysis, a cleansing fluid flows through a tube into part of the stomach area, also called the abdomen.

Dialysis solution comes in different quantities of litre bags. Solutions contain a sugar called dextrose or a compound called icodextrin and minerals to pull the wastes and extra fluid from your blood into your belly. Different solutions have different strengths of dextrose or icodextrin.