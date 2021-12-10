LNP – US$ 100,000 raised by Sialkot business community, monthly salary to family: Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris welcomed the announcement of the donation of US$ 100,000 by the business community in Sialkot and payment of monthly salary of Priyantha Kumara to his widow and children.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo, Tanvir Ahmad, today to discuss the matters relating to financial security/compensation for the family of the late Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan last week.

Minister Peiris highlighted the fact that the Sri Lankan government is concerned about the future of the two children of the late Priyantha Kumara and the importance of receiving the payments on time.

He requested the Pakistan envoy to arrange a mechanism to ensure that the salary would be received by the family every month without any disruption.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the intervention of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, who has taken personal charge of this investigation and taken steps to immediately investigate the incident.

While highlighting Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s long-standing friendship and trust, the Minister expressed confidence that the Pakistan government would take the necessary steps to ensure that the late Priyantha Kumara’s family receives justice.

Conveying his heartfelt apologies for the incident, the Acting High Commissioner assured that the Pakistani government has taken the necessary steps for a full-scale investigation and to ensure compensation to the family.

He further stated that the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are working to ensure the safety of all other Sri Lankans living and working in Pakistan.