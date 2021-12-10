Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Govt. to hold import of vehicles and new staff appointments for 2022

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The government has decided not to import any vehicles into the country and not to admit any new staff appointments for next year, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa said.

Addressing the media, Minister Rajapaksa said the coming year was going to be difficult, and the government had to run through the year with the existing staff and vehicles.

“With the current situation in the country, the government is unable to import the vehicles,” he said.

One thought on “LNP – Govt. to hold import of vehicles and new staff appointments for 2022

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 10, 2021 at 3:10 am
    You can still import for ministers and give benefits also

