LNP – Govt. to hold import of vehicles and new staff appointments for 2022
The government has decided not to import any vehicles into the country and not to admit any new staff appointments for next year, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa said.
Addressing the media, Minister Rajapaksa said the coming year was going to be difficult, and the government had to run through the year with the existing staff and vehicles.
“With the current situation in the country, the government is unable to import the vehicles,” he said.
One thought on “LNP – Govt. to hold import of vehicles and new staff appointments for 2022”
You can still import for ministers and give benefits also