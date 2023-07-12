LNP – Universal Periodic Review process: UK welcomes SL’s constructive engagement

The United Kingdom welcomed Sri Lanka’s constructive engagement with the Universal Periodic Review process and the initial steps it has taken to make progress in some areas since its last review.

In a statement, the UK said it welcomed Sri Lanka’s support for the United Kingdom’s recommendation relating to concerns around land expropriation and restrictions in the north and east by government departments.

The UK also urges Sri Lanka to reconsider its position on the United Kingdom’s other two recommendations relating to commemoration and memorialisation of victims of the civil war, and repealing sections of the Penal Code to end criminalization of same-sex conduct and ensure equality in relation to sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We recognise the significant political and economic challenges that Sri Lanka has faced in recent years and encourage Sri Lanka to continue efforts to foster political inclusion. We emphasise the importance of reconciliation, justice and accountability for all communities, and the importance of upholding the right to freedom of assembly and expression,” the statement said.

“We reiterate our commitment to work constructively with Sri Lanka to advance the protection of human rights and to achieve justice and reconciliation,” it added.