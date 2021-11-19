LNP – Showery condition to subside gradually from today: Met Dept.

The showery condition is expected to subside and a depression centered in the north-east of Sri Lanka at the Bay of Bengal is moving northwestwards and will reach southern part of Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining Northern areas of Tamil Nadu coasts today, the Meteorology Department said.

Showers are expected to fall in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-Western provinces, as well as the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers could also be expected in a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces, as well as in the Polonnaruwa district in the evening or at night.

Meanwhile, the depression located in the north-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal is moving northwestwards.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas (north and northeast of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard. (