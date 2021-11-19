Kalu Sagara’s accomplice ’Army Amila’ wanted over multiple murders arrested in Tangalle

The Special Task Force of Police (STF) has arrested a wanted criminal known as ‘ Army Amila’, an accomplice of leading organized criminal ‘Kalu Sagara’ who is currently operating from overseas.

The suspect was arrested at Danketiya in Tangalle based on information received by the Southern Province Special Operations Unit at the Wathukolakanda Sub Base under the direct supervision of STF Commander DIG Waruna Jayasundara.

The STF also seized 3,780 milligrams of heroin and a sword in the suspect’s possession.

It was revealed that ‘ Army Amila’ wanted in connection with number of crimes including the shooting to death of ‘Weeraketiya Sunil’ in 2004, ‘Weeraketiye Dharma’ in 2004, ‘Radampala Gajanayake’ in 2005 and ‘Pallikuda Ukkun’ in 2015.

The 41 year old suspect was handed over to the Tangalle Police Station for further investigations