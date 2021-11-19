Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

yohani1 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Parliament to felicitate Yohani on Nov. 23

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Parliament is to felicitate songtress Yohani De Silva who had won international fame for her song ‘Meneki mage hithe’ recently.

Felicitation ceremony is to be held on November 23, 2021.

Parliament media unit which quoted Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) stated the ceremony is organized by the Members of the Caucus.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC), State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and a number of Ministers are expected to participate in this occasion.

Ms. Rohanadeera further stated that this program is conducted following the complete health guidelines.

One thought on “LNP – Parliament to felicitate Yohani on Nov. 23

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 19, 2021 at 8:43 am
    Permalink

    Very good , nation is proud of her. Her father too has rendered a great service to the country. Congratulations Yohani.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *