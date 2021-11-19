LNP – Parliament to felicitate Yohani on Nov. 23

Parliament is to felicitate songtress Yohani De Silva who had won international fame for her song ‘Meneki mage hithe’ recently.

Felicitation ceremony is to be held on November 23, 2021.

Parliament media unit which quoted Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) stated the ceremony is organized by the Members of the Caucus.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC), State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and a number of Ministers are expected to participate in this occasion.

Ms. Rohanadeera further stated that this program is conducted following the complete health guidelines.