LNP – Get ready to form a new Govt.:Sajith

Leader of Opposition and SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa today requested the people to get ready to form a new government.

“Get ready to form a real people’s government which will resolve all the grave issues which you face today,” he told the crowds that marched towards Galle Face from Opposition Leader’s office down Marcus Fernando Mawatha.

“We are ready to build up the nation, to resolve the issues faced by the people. We have come here by defeating all efforts of the government to stop our effort to take to the streets.

This mass rally is held to wipe off people’s sorrow. Everyone has the right to express themselves. We are ready to build up our society and form a government of the common man. Laws are being used to suppress the opposition,” Mr. Premadasa said.

“The government has two thirds majority while the President has vast powers as per the 20th Amendment to the constitution. However the government has become scared of the Opposition. Government is trying to control SJB instead of COVID 19,” he added.

“The refinery at Sapugaskanda has been shut from today for the first time in its history. There are long queues to purchase fuel, milk foods, sugar and cement. Aren’t you fed up by this curse? It is definitely enough” he said.

SJB was initially planning to hold the rally at Hyde Park corner but decided against it as the permit was not granted for it. They then decided to gather crowds in front of the Opposition Leader’s office and began the march. It reached Liberty Plaza junction when MP Harin Fernando directed it towards Galle face along the Galle Road.