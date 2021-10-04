LNP – Over 1,000 caught during crime prevention operations in WP
Some 1,156 suspects have been arrested during a crime prevention operation carried out covering the Western Province yesterday.
Police said 551 persons who were issued arrest warrants and 54 wanted criminals for committing various crimes have been among those arrested.
The combing operation was conducted from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm yesterday.
One thought on “LNP – Over 1,000 caught during crime prevention operations in WP”
They still could not find the Data thief and the Garlic thief. Nice!