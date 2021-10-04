Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Govt. plans to open primary schools this month: Edu. Minister

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Education Ministry is confident of re-opening primary schools in the country during the course of this month, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said.

Addressing an event after inaugurating the construction of the Maharagama Madiwela Rural Public Fair, the Minister said the government is currently moving towards the target of re-opening the schools very effectively.

The schools will be reopened step-by-step according to the health guidelines and after assuring the safety of children subject to disinfection process in the school premises.

The Minister requested all government officials, parents and state organisations to provide their full support for the reopening of schools.

Somehow, we were able to release the 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination despite numerous obstacles.

The government’s and the parents’ desire is for the children to be able to attend schools and continue their education, the Minister added.

One thought on “LNP – Govt. plans to open primary schools this month: Edu. Minister

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 4, 2021 at 3:28 am
    Permalink

    A parent with a sane mind will not send their child with the current context… Period

    Reply

