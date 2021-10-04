LNP – Yohani injured in bizarre incident during stage performance in India

Singer Yohani de Silva said a guitar accidentally hit on her face during the last performance in India and had a slight bruise on her face.

She tweeted that “The show must go on! I had a bizarre incident on the stage during the last performance in India. As I was so engrossed at that moment and continued my performance. The guitar head knocked my face. I didn’t realize immediately that it had bruised my face. I noticed only after it had happened,”.