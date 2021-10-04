Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

yohani1 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Yohani injured in bizarre incident during stage performance in India

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Singer Yohani de Silva said a guitar accidentally hit on her face during the last performance in India and had a slight bruise on her face.

She tweeted that “The show must go on! I had a bizarre incident on the stage during the last performance in India. As I was so engrossed at that moment and continued my performance. The guitar head knocked my face. I didn’t realize immediately that it had bruised my face. I noticed only after it had happened,”.

One thought on “LNP – Yohani injured in bizarre incident during stage performance in India

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 4, 2021 at 3:32 am
    Permalink

    Her lucky start at full focus

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *