LNP – Get your children vaccinated without fear, ambiguity: Paediatrician

Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children (LRH) Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera requested all parents to encourage their children get their vaccines in the vaccination drive done across the country, including at LRH without fear or ambiguity.

He stated the children’s COVID vaccination rollout will serve as a model for the organisers of vaccination drive in other parts of Sri Lanka.

The government is planning to vaccinate 83% of the country’s total population. It also is contemplating herd immunity and prevent the spread of the virus.

“There is no recommendation to give the COVID vaccine to primary school children under the age of 12. “After initiating herd immunity, it will automatically prevent the transmission of virus among underage groups,” he said.

Administering the Pfizer vaccines as a shield against COVID virus for children between the ages of 12 and 19 has already started at LRH, and the drive will commence in every district from tomorrow, he said.

However, there was no rush or issue during the vaccination programmes.

“All the doctors were maintaining a high quality service with very close medical attention being paid to the children who were vaccinated. All the staff members, including doctors and supporting staff were very kind and efficient from the starting point of registration to the end,” he said.

The children and their family members have been given all the necessary facilities and treated well, Dr. Perera added.