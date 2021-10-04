LNP – Nine core long-COVID symptoms identified in a new study

A new study has underlined nine core long-COVID symptoms, occurring 90-180 days after COVID-19 was diagnosed, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of the Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Sri Jayawardenepura University said.

Dr Jeewandra said the term ‘long COVID’ is commonly used to describe signs and symptoms that continue or develop after acute COVID-19, which Includes both ongoing symptomatic COVID-19 (from 4 to 12 weeks) and post-COVID-19 syndrome (≥12 weeks).

“Long-COVID symptoms were more frequent in those who had been hospitalised, and they were slightly more common in women.” he pointed out.

The core long-COVID symptoms are as follows,

Abnormal breathing

Abdominal symptoms

Anxiety/depression

Chest/throat pain

Cognitive problems

Fatigue Headache Myalgia (muscle pain)

Other pain