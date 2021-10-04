LNP – 40 more COVID-19 deaths reported: Death toll surges to 13,059

A total of 40 more COVID-19 related deaths that occurred yesterday (02) were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services today pushing the death toll to 13,059.

According to the Government Information Department, 18 females and 22 males are among the deceased.

A total of 28 people who are above 60 years of age are among the deceased while 11 of them are between 30 and 59 years of age.

One death has been reported below 30 years of age.