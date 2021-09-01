Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Three-judge bench appointed for the Easter Sunday attack trial

Three-judge bench appointed for the Easter Sunday attack trialA three-Bench trial-at-Bar has been appointed by Chief Justice to hear the case filed against 25 suspects in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

Justice Damith Thotawatte will chair the three-judge bench and Justices Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe are the other members.

One thought on "LNP – Three-judge bench appointed for the Easter Sunday attack trial"

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    September 1, 2021 at 2:04 pm
    Permalink

    Another joke to hoodwink the world and the human rights the issue is being addressed and keep prolonging. Only way forward for justice is international tribunal it still too late.

