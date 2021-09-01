LNP – Three-judge bench appointed for the Easter Sunday attack trial
Three-judge bench appointed for the Easter Sunday attack trialA three-Bench trial-at-Bar has been appointed by Chief Justice to hear the case filed against 25 suspects in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks.
Justice Damith Thotawatte will chair the three-judge bench and Justices Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe are the other members.
One thought on “LNP – Three-judge bench appointed for the Easter Sunday attack trial”
Another joke to hoodwink the world and the human rights the issue is being addressed and keep prolonging. Only way forward for justice is international tribunal it still too late.