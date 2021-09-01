LNP – CID probes couple involved in pornographic video at Pahanthudawa waterfall

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the incident in which a teenage couple were involved in a pornographic video at the Pahanthudawa waterfall in Balangoda, which is now widely circulated on social media.

There is a strong protest from various parties regarding the pornographic video which is circulating on social media networks including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Accordingly, a team from the Computer Crimes Unit of the CID will visit the location to begin investigations.

Meanwhile, Venerable Passaramulle Dayawansa Thera has written to the President condemning the actions of the young couple.

Dayawansa Thera in his letter also urged the President to take legal action against the couple considering the many negative outcomes their actions have caused.

The Thera stated that the actions of the couple have brought great disrepute to the area as well as the location. The Pahanthudawa waterfall, the location used for this video attracts large numbers of tourists, both local and foreign every year. The waterfall located in Balangoda, Ratnapura, falls under the purview of the Imbulgoda Pradeshiya Sabha.

The Thera stated that the couple had also shot a similar pornographic video in Meemure and added that these videos are being produced and circulated by the couple for monetary gain. Dayawansa Thera further stated that due to the wide circulation of such content, Sri Lanka is at great risk as a tourist destination. “A wrong idea of the Sri Lankan tourism industry will be carried out due to these actions,” the letter said.

The Thera who is also the President of the Damsak Foundation further said that such actions would cause grievous harm to children who are constantly educated through online platforms.